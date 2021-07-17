JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 77,636 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TEO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $932.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

