JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $15,503,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 405,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

