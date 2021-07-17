JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target to GBX 550

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -57.61. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 390.37.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

