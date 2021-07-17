JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $312.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.