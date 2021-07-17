JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.50 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $292.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

