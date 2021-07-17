JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.02 Million Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 256,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

