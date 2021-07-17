JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.50 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26.

