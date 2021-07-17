JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 614,043 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 614,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,654,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $17,070,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $3,368,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

ESGC stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

