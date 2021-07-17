JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,336 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of LCNB worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

