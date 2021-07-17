Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,147 ($41.12). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,127 ($40.85), with a volume of 330,984 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,025 ($39.52).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $114,696.

About Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.