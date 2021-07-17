John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE HPF remained flat at $$21.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.