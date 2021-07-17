John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HPF remained flat at $$21.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

