John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells $331,250.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE JBT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 293,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

