John B. Henneman III Purchases 2,000 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director John B. Henneman III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.86 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

