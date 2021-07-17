Joe Bob Perkins Sells 90,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

