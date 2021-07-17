JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 650,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,817. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -289.67. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

