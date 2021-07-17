JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 12,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 20,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,163. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

