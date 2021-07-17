Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

CE stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.51. Celanese has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

