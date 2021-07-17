Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

