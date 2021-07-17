Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

E.On stock opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

