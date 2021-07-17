Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 251,067 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth about $799,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

