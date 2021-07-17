Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 35,994 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

