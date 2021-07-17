Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 306,655 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $64,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.