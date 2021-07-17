Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $59.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.