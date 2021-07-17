Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $56.50 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 912.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 228,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $56,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $267.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.