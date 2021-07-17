Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 188,444 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,444 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of CNH Industrial worth $66,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 145,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,496,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

