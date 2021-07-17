Jane Street Group LLC Sells 218,947 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,947 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

