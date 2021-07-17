Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.