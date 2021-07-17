Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 700,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Shares of PSAGU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

