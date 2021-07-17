Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 541,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

