Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.