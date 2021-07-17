Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.