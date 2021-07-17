Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 219.36.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

