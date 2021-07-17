Jakob Dupont Sells 5,184 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,184 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $75,427.20.

ATRA stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

