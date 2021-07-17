Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland Acquires 50,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert M. Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Robert M. Friedland bought 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 659,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAN. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

