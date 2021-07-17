iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 85,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,385,024 shares.The stock last traded at $101.75 and had previously closed at $102.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

