Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the average daily volume of 576 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 566,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,898. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

REKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

