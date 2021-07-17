Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

