Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 216.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAN opened at $80.63 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

