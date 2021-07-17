Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 134.1% in June

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 46,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,297. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

