Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies will continue to attract investors, and are likely to keep supporting the top-line growth. Besides, synergies from opportunistic acquisitions will continue aiding profitability. Also, Invesco’s global presence and a solid assets under management (AUM) balance act as tailwinds. However, rising costs are likely to hurt the bottom line. Despite the company’s intention to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall costs are expected to remain elevated due to its inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Presence of high levels of debt remains another near-term concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Invesco by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

