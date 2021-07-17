Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $25.02. 2,698,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,399. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco by 2,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

