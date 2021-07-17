Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of PFM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. 53,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

