Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $1,060.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $841.25.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $950.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $606.36 and a 12 month high of $965.05. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $877.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

