Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INTU opened at $501.51 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $284.59 and a one year high of $511.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

