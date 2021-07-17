Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 52.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.