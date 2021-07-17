Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,475 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

