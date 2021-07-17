Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 87,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 291.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

