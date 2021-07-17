Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

