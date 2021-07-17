International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 280 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

LON IAG opened at GBX 167.78 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.96. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

