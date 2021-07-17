InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

IHG opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,260,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

