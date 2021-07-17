Insight Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,364.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97,261.06 and $20,364.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

